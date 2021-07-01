PN must vaccinate teachers immediately to prevent new education clusters

Given that around 90% of teachers nationwide are not vaccinated as of today, I urge the Ministry of Education to stop being obstinate in instructing teachers and teachers to return to schools. Instead, the ministry should continue with e-learning before teachers and students are vaccinated in order to prevent new virus outbreaks in schools.

As the situation of the pandemic remains unclear, reopening classes rashly will only put students and teachers at risk of community-acquired infection. Although the academic performance of most students is understandably affected after carrying out e-learning, the government has to take into account the outbreaks in schools a few weeks ago, which led to infections among many teachers and students. In addition, the number of confirmed cases has been increasing nationwide, yet most teachers are not vaccinated yet. Why doesn’t the ministry’s policy take teachers’ and students’ safety into consideration if they are required to return to schools?

From January to April this year, there are 83 clusters in all types of schools nationwide, and the number of confirmed cases recorded is 4,868. Hence, teachers and students will understandably be worried and anxious if cases are surging in schools again due to the reopening of schools.

Given the predicament, I urge the PN to look into the matter seriously and get educators vaccinated as soon as possible. Among 22,224 teachers in West Malaysia, only 13.58% or 2,992 teachers have received their vaccine. In other words, as much as 86.42% of teachers are still waiting painfully for their vaccination appointments.

Penang, Perak, and Malacca are the states in which most teachers haven’t been vaccinated. Given that the statistics show that vaccination for teachers is as slow as molasses, isn’t the Minister of Education’s plan to reopen schools actually ill-advised? When teachers are instructed to teach at schools without being vaccinated, how can we ensure students’ safety? At the same time, as for youth aged 18 years and below, only SPM and STPM students are allowed to be vaccinated.

The Ministry of Education had ordered schools to close and carry out e-learning several times in merely half a year. If the ministry instructs schools to reopen again, the flip-flop in its policies would further burden the schools, teachers, and administrators. Moreover, students are severely affected by the government’s indecisiveness as many of them can hardly get used to the ever-changing learning modes due to the ministry’s order.

Apart from that, the Ministry of Education’s priority now is to solve the problem of lack of digital infrastructures among students in order to reduce the widening gap of the digital divide. E-learning will foreseeably be the trend in the next few months. Nevertheless, ever since e-learning was launched, children living in different regions, namely urban, semiurban, and rural areas, are increasingly polarized due to gaps in digital infrastructures and network coverage. If the pandemic persists and the Ministry of Education remains incompetent, I’m worried that the problem of economic disparity will exacerbate, thus creating a forgotten, forsaken, and less competitive generation in the future.

Woo Kah Leong DAP PERAK ASSISTANT ORGANIZING SECRETARY

Media statement by Woo Kah Leong in Ipoh on Thursday, 1st July 2021