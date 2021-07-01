To subpoena Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh to testify on the evidence relating to CMS Berhad and certain government contract

As the Judge in the trial of the Sarawak Government vs. Chong Chieng Jen’s “Black Hole” case has struck out the Subpoena issued to the Director of Jabatan Kerja Raya (JKR) Sarawak and the CEO of CMS Berhad, that means the two will not be required to attend Court to give evidence in the “Black Hole” case.

I am now left with no other choice but to subpoena Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh who was the then Second Finance Minister of Sarawak to testify on the evidence relating to CMS Berhad and certain government contract.

The Subpoena has been filed and issued by the Court this afternoon and attempt to serve was made immediately in Sibu on Datuk Seri Wong but to no avail.

Chong Chieng Jen MP for Stampin & SA for Kota Sentosa

Media statement by Chong Chieng Jen in Kuching on Thursday, 1st July 2021