DAP expressed surprise that the Federal Court has not only dismissed Malaysiakini’s appeal against paying damages and costs of RM350,000 in a defamation suit by Raub Australian Gold Mining’s (RAGM), but also imposed an additional RM200,000 in damages and costs. DAP stands in solidarity with Malaysiakini and respects its honourable decision not to seek public donations in view of the economic downturn due to Covid-19.

Even though this decision is seen as a blow against public interest journalism, Malaysiakini should be heartened by the strong and unremitting support from the public. Malaysiakini should continue in its path breaking role to speak truth to power unfettered by vested interests, unbound by special concerns and unbeholden to powerful cronies.

Malaysians are proud of Malaysiakini’s historic role in laying the ground for other independent and free online news portals.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 2nd July 2021