kerajaangagal155 – Muhyiddin has neglected the high Covid-19 fatality rate in Malaysia and he must direct his Covid-19 team to focus on it as it is completely unacceptable for 2,374 people to die of Covid-19 in June itself

The Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, is to be commended for avoiding a full-scale constitutional crisis of his own making with the announcement by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law), Takiyuddin Hassan that Parliament would be convened before the emergency ends on August 1, 2021.

For more than two weeks, there was a confrontation in-the-making between the Prime Minister and his bloated Cabinet on the one side and the Yang di Pertuan Agong, the Rulers and the people on the other side over the issue of the convening of Parliament, whether before or after August 1.

The nagging question is why the Prime Minister had not requisitioned an emergency meeting of the Cabinet instead of leaving it to the weekly Cabinet meeting next Wednesday to decide on the date of the Parliament meeting and has now to rely on Dewan Rakyat Standing Orders Orders 9(2)(a) and 11(2) to convene Parliament.

Be that as it may, the country can now concentrate on one issue – the devastation to the lives of Malaysians and the national economy and society by the Covid-19 pandemic

More and more countries are crafting an exit strategy to the Covid-19 pandemic, moving away from the previous zero tolerance approach for the coronavirus to one of co-existence with Covid-19 changing from a pandemic to an endemic.

But Malaysia is the only country claiming to have an exit strategy but which could not exit, as Malaysia seems to be now undergoing a period of peak cases, peak hospitalizations, and peak deaths.

Muhyiddin has neglected the high Covid-19 fatality rate in Malaysia and must direct his Covid-19 team to focus on it as it is completely unacceptable for 2,374 people to die of Covid-19 in June itself.

At the present rate of Covid-19 infection and fatality, Malaysia will have more than a million cases and exceed 10,000 deaths between National Day on August 31 and Malaysia Day on Sept. 16, 2021.

This is the first task for the new start in the war against Covid-19 pandemic, with the convening of Parliament before August 1.

It is also unacceptable that Malaysia should have such a high “daily death per million population”, which according to Our World in Data, stands at 2.60 on July 1. If the United States has such a ratio on July 1, it should be having 863 deaths. Instead, the fatality of United States on July 1 was 283 deaths as its “daily death per million population” on July 1 was 0.92 and not 2.60.

Something is very wrong with Malaysia’s war against Covid-19 pandemic when there are 2,374 fatalities in June in Malaysia, as compared to 358 fatalities (or 15% of the 2,375 fatalities in Malaysia) in the United Kingdom for June.

