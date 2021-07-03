Takiyuddin Hassan should switch official roles with Rais Yatim to ensure loyalty and obedience to the royal command of the smooth convening of Parliament by this month

De facto law minister Takiyuddin Hassan should switch official roles with Dewan Negara President Rais Yatim to ensure loyalty and obedience to the Royal command to convene Parliament by this month, before the Emergency expires on 1 August. Both Takiyuddin and Rais had adopted opposite stances towards the King’s Royal decree, repeated publicly three times, to convene Parliament “as soon as possible”.

Takiyuddin had performed linguistic acrobatics by trying to spin the Royal decree of “as soon as possible”, as not specifying a date and that it conforms with Prime Minister Mahiaddin Md Yasin’s suggestion of Parliament convening in October. Takiyuddin is also incompetent for stating that it is the Cabinet that will decide whether to advise the King whether to extend the Emergency, contrary to the Special Independent Committee on the Emergency 2021 set up under the Emergency Ordinances.

Despite his irresponsible and dishonest stance opposing the convening of Parliament before 1 August, he shamelessly issued a statement yesterday that Parliament will indeed be convened before 1 August. How many more mistakes must Malaysians suffer from a Law Minister who refuses to act in accordance with the law?

Before the Cabinet meets on 7 July to finalise the details relating to convening of Parliament, Takiyuddin should honourably resign or be sacked. If he is not sacked for such acts of loyalty at least he should switch positions with Rais. Rais had openly contradicted PN’s official position, stating instead that the Emergency Ordinance 2021 gives the King complete authority to recall Parliament.

With Rais as de facto Law Minister in charge of Parliament, he would do a much better job to give effect to the smooth convening of Parliament to debate both the PN government’s failure to manage the COVID-19 crisis and the Emergency Ordinances as per the King’s Royal decree. The nation needs leaders who are committed to upholding the law for the benefit of the people, not politicians who are interested only in protecting their perks and privileges of office.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 3rd July 2021