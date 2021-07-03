Putrajaya must form RCI and also immediately implement Independent Committee Recommendations after downgrade in Trafficking report to lowest position

Reports that the US State Department will downgrade Malaysia to the lowest ranking in its annual report on human trafficking, comes as no surprise as recent actions show that the Government of the day does not take the matter seriously.

The Independent Committee of the Management of Foreign Workers

Our greatest failure to date is the non-implementation of the recommendations by the special independent committee on foreign worker management led by former Court of Appeal judge Hishammudin Yunus.

Further the primary purpose of this committee when I set it up after it was sanctioned by Cabinet in 2018, was to stop unethical, unhealthy and unfair practices of recruitment of foreign workers that arrive in Malaysia.

The committee published the comprehensive report which included 40 recommendations that I presented to Cabinet for deliberation.

There was even a special sitting of cabinet just to discuss the foreign workers issues, which these recommendations were discussed. Thereafter, cabinet set up a committee headed by the Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) to suggest how the recommendations/proposal should be implemented.

Among the core recommendations:

Establishment of the Ministry of Human Resources as the single authority for the management of all foreign workers. Development of an end – to- end single online system for recruitment of foreign labour. A maximum of 10 years for continuous hire of a foreign worker. Regularization of all undocumented workers with a flexible amnesty programme along with meaningful access to justice where necessary. Abolishment of the Outsourcing License for foreign labour supply.

http://bitly.ws/ffZT

Not one proposal or recommendation has been implemented till this date. Worse, the report was never made public, despite me publically calling for it to be made so.

Lack of tack in handling Foreign workers

Actions to demean and humiliate migrants and undocumented workers continues till today; recently the Immigration Department uploaded a poster telling Rohingya migrants that are not welcomed here, which was splashed over its social media, instigating a stigma towards all foreign workers. Fortunately, the poster received so much backlash that it was later taken down.

One even more troubling example was the pictures on social media of Immigration Department rounding up migrants in Cyberjaya, Selangor for a mass disinfection exercise. Experts agreed that the act was demeaning and the disinfection method used was unnecessary and in fact not a proven way of killing bacteria, in fact those who inhale it may harm their internal organs.

There has been no apology from the Perikatan Nasional government or at least a statement of concern.

These are indications that the Government is not worried if Malaysia is downgraded to Tier 3 in the watch list, as we have been sufficiently warned.

There has yet to be a comprehensive plan by the government to address the intense problem which could lead to a trade embargo/sanction by the US.

There are no two way about it, the delay in implementing the recommendations from the special independent committee on foreign worker management, is unacceptable, irresponsible and a lack of leadership by the PM and his administration.

Left unanswered could be devastating to our companies and economy.

The unaddressed sufferings of documented and undocumented workers

Documented foreign workers hover around the figure of 2.3 million and an estimated 2 to 4 million are more who are undocumented http://bitly.ws/ffZT

Abuse and lack of protection especially to undocumented workers and refugees has been raging for a long time.

The complaints are; long work hours, unhealthy working conditions and housing, exploitation by employers, non-payment of wages, numerous deaths at the workplace due to compromised safety and health violations, and the list can go on and on.

Safe to say the Government of the day should do more by looking at the latest technology to find solutions. The relevant authorities lack the expertise and passion to “cure” the various abuses of workers and human rights.

Home Minister unappreciative to suggestion for improvements to Labour law

When I was the Minister of Human Resources, I had met with the Home Ministry and its Minister, Tan Sri Mahiaddin Yasin, a number of times on the matter and where I proposed several amendments to the current labour law that would safeguard the rights of all workers. Set out the link on the proposed amendments http://bitly.ws/fg4Q

These amendments were approved by Cabinet in principle and the AGC was completing the necessary legal work in January 2020. 18 months have passed and the PN government is oblivious and incommunicado on these amendments.

We publicly announced the adoption of War on forced labour and human trafficking http://bitly.ws/fg3U, and through fruitful discussions with Responsible Business Alliance (RBA), the US embassy UNHCR and even the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP), we were making strides and improvements.

Our law amendments were in tandem with their standards. The Sheraton Move robbed us of passing those amendments.

Form a RCI or High level Cabinet committee to address the down grading and ways to move up the ratings

I would like to stress again, the PN government and the PM must implement the recommendations from the special independent committee on foreign worker management, the sooner the better.

To show seriousness, I would further suggest the government establish a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to ascertain as to why we have been downgraded to Tier 3 and to work our way back up.

Question is does the PN Government have the willpower to do so or all the suggestions by the independent committee will be kept as secret and swept under the carpet?

The RCI can suggest remedial actions that can be taken in the short and long term to move to Tier 1 or Tier 2 of the watch list.

It is never too late, if the government of the day can implement those recommendations, have fruitful conversations with activists and stakeholders and put a long-term plan in place, we can begin to move up in those rankings.

The Tier 3 can spell imminent danger for Malaysia in multiple aspects. We could lose out on aid and even sanctions to our products exported to the US could be put in place, which at this point could be disastrous to our already ailing economy.

M Kula Segaran MP for Ipoh Barat

Media statement by M Kula Segaran in Ipoh on Saturday, 3rd July 2021