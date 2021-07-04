RM4 billion needed to beef up resources, equipment and personnel to support our health system straining to breaking point under the avalanche of COVID-19 infections and deaths

The poignant scene of doctors in the nation’s landmark Hospital Kuala Lumpur, desperately trying to perform a life-saving procedure on a dying patient on the floor due to the lack of hospital beds, underlines the losing battle against COVID-19 and the lack of hospital beds and resources to support our heroic medical front-liners. An additional RM 4 billion is needed not only to beef up resources, equipment, and personnel to support our health system straining to breaking point under the avalanche of COVID-19 infections and deaths.

A targeted Movement Control Order(MCO) approach relying on science and data based on the World Health Organisation’s proven success of adopting mass screenings to ‘test, trace, isolate and treat’, as well as a swift and smooth vaccination programme, is our best hope to win the war against COVID-19. Further the additional RM 4 billion can also be utilised to offer permanent postings to 35,216 contract health officers comprising 23,077 medical officers, 5,000 dental officers and 7,139 pharmacists.

Malaysia is seen as an international disgrace after The Economist placed Malaysia 50 or last out of 50 largest economies in the world, that accounted for 90% of global GDP and 76 per cent of the population, in its global normalcy index of recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. Being worse than countries like Pakistan, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam and Nigeria as the most sub-normal country in handling the COVID-19 crisis is a damning indictment of PN’s failed management, discredited policies, group think and incompetent leaders.

The Economist’s “normalcy index” measures behavioural changes forced by the Covid-19 pandemic and tracks countries on eight indicators across the areas of transport and travel, recreation and entertainment, and retail and employment. With air travel, tourism, retail and recreation losing more than RM100 billion last year, there is no light at the end of the tunnel for Malaysia’s quick return to normalcy.

How Will RM3,000 One-Off Payment To Tourist Agencies Help The Tourism Industry and Hotel Istana?

To protect businesses, an interest-free bank loan moratorium as well as RM30 billion in financial grants, rental and utility subsidies must be generously given to businesses, especially SMEs. There is no point offering tax deductions for the tourism industry when there is no income generated or profits earned. What is needed is direct monetary benefits. For instance, under Pemulih, 5,335 tourism agencies will be given RM3,000 one-off valued at a miserly RM 16 million.

Will the RM 16 million allocation of RM3,000 each, prevent an avalanche of hotels closing, the most recent one being the 5-star Hotel Istana in Kuala Lumpur that will close in September after 30 years of operation? Either the PN government wakes up and does their job to help economic recovery, by first reviving the livelihood of our citizens, protect jobs for our workers, and save the businesses for our entrepreneurs or Malaysians will have to adjust to the new normal of more hotel closures and job losses.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 4th July 2021