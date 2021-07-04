Based on science and data, illogical for Penang not to enter into Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) on 5 July

Based on science and data, it is illogical for Penang not to enter into Phase 2 of the National Recovery(NRP) on July 5 together with the 5 states of Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Perak and Perlis. Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz must explain why Penang is excluded from Phase 2 of the NRP when Penang has performed better than the thresholds set as compared to Pahang.

The lockdown rules for Phase 2 are similar to Phase 1 but with more sectors allowed to operate from 8am to 8pm, with the exception of the food industry. Emphasis must be made that there is no objection to Pahang being allowed to enter into Phase 2 of the NRP, but the controversial issue here is why Penang is not included. Amongst the NRP thresholds set are a seven-day average of Covid-19 cases, ICU capacity and vaccination rates.

For instance, on 3 July Penang recorded no deaths compared to 5 in Pahang, Penang recorded 142 new cases compared to 200 in Pahang, and the Covid-19 basic reproduction number(R0 or R naught) for Penang is 1.02 compared to Pahang’s 1.24. On 3 July, the vaccination rate for Penang was 10.1% compared to Pahang’s 12.2% of the adult population, which is above the 10% threshold for Phase 2.

The PN Federal government should admit that a centralised approach has failed to produce the desired results and should give state governments and MPs the opportunity to manage the COVID-19 in the respective areas. The four phase NRP appears to ignore states with low cases of daily infections. There is no reason for these states to be penalised equally with other states with higher daily infections.

The time has come for decentralisation by permitting the state governments and MPs to decide what is the best approach on MCO restrictions or business operating hours in their respective localities. This would also encourage accountability and transparency instead of a one-size-fits all formula that punishes good and bad behaviour alike. Let us reward those who comply with COVID-19 SOPs.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Penang on Sunday, 4th July 2021