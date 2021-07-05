#kerajaangagal158 – What is the use of talking about any Covid-19 National Recovery Plan when there is no plan for Malaysia to avoid joining the Covid-19 “millionaire club of nations” and 10,000-11,000 fatalities between National Day and Malaysia Day?

The Chinese Communist Party celebrated its 100th anniversary with a 70,000-strong crowd at Tiananman, Beijing last Thursday, and it’s a sign of recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic that everyone was maskless at the celebration.

The United States celebrated its July 4 Independence Day anniversary in Washington with a the largest planned event of the Biden presidency – some 1,000 people at a White House barbecue honouring Covid-19 pandemic first responders, essential workers and military personnel – celebrating and worrying at the same time US “independence from Covid-19” as the United States is still averaging hundreds of Covid-19 deaths each day although new cases and deaths are down by more than 90 per cent from their peak in January.

What of Malaysia?

We have beaten China, which has 44 times our population, in both Covid-19 cases and Covid-19 deaths, with Malaysia having cumulative total of 778,652 cases and 5,497 deaths as compared to China’s cumulative total of 91,847 cases and 4,636 deaths.

As a result, we are ranked No. 35 among countries with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases while China is ranked No. 101.

Except for Russia and the South American countries, Malaysia has a higher “daily cases per million population” and “daily deaths per million population” than the previous world top worst performing nations including United States, India, France, Turkey, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and Germany.

Unlike the United States, which yesterday experienced a 99% drop from its peak in both Covid-19 cases and deaths, we are in the reverse, as we are seeing new peak cases and new peak fatalities.

In fact, Malaysia is heading for new milestones in the Covid-19 pandemic.

At present, there are four countries with over 800,000 Covid-19 cases and two countries with over 900,000 cases for Malaysia to overtake before we join the “million club of nations” with over one million Covid-19 cases and be ranked No. 29 among nations with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases.

We are now ranked No. 35 with 778,652 Covid-19 cases while Japan is ranked No. 34 with 805,376 Covid-19 cases.

At the rate of Covid-19 infection in the first four days of the month, Malaysia will overtake Japan in a week’s time, well before the opening of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23, 2021.

In fact, based on the rate of Covid-19 infection and fatality in the first four days of July, we are likely to exceed over one million Covid-19 cases and 10,000 deaths when we mark our 64th National Day on August 31 and exceed 1.2 million cases and 11,000 deaths on our 58th Malaysia Day anniversary on Sept. 16, 2021.

What is the use of talking about any Covid-19 National Recovery Plan when there is no plan for Malaysia to avoid joining the Covid-19 “millionaire club of nations” and the 10,000 to 11,000 fatalities between National Day and Malaysia Day?

It is time that the authorities tell the country what positive steps it is taking to rein in the surge of Covid-19 cases and fatalities – although we have Ministers like Annuar Musa who just refuse to see this problem.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 5th July 2021