I have directed the DAP National Legal Bureau to defend DAP Tras assemblyperson Chow Yu Hui, who was detained by police under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstruction of a public servant in the discharge of his functions, whilst carrying out his duties as a State Assemblyman on behalf of the musang king durian farmers in Raub, Pahang.

Chow was released after midnight this morning, but another 18 durian farmers are still being detained. DAP will also be offering legal assistance to those detained. This is an issue of livelihood for the durian farmers who have been farming there for decades and the Pahang state government should try to resolve the problem amicably between the large private company and farmers.

The Pahang state government claims that action is taken in the vicinity and not in the area covered by the Court of Appeal’s stay of action. As the musang king durian farmers have obtained a stay of action by the state government from the Court of Appeal, the state government should respect the inherent intent and principle of the stay of action not to proceed with any action until the court rules otherwise.

DAP would lend support to Chow and Pahang DAP in supporting the right to livelihood of the musang king durian farmers.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement (2) by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 5th July 2021