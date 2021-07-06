The 18 Musang king durian farmers who were detained and remanded yesterday for a period of two days in Raub, Pahang were released on police bail this morning

I attended together with the legal team representing the said 18 farmers at the Balai Polis Raub today and am happy to announce that all of them were released by 11.00am.

It is obvious that the original period of 4 days that was applied for the said remand was unnecessary as statements were taken from all of the said durian farmers in a short time and furthermore, they have always been cooperative with the authorities.

As announced by DAP Secretary General Lim Guan Eng, the DAP National Legal Bureau will continue to assist the said durian farmers and Tras assemblyman Chow Yu Hui who was briefly detained under section 186 of the Penal Code for obstruction of a public servant in the discharge of his functions.

The matter is of considerable importance as the livelihoods of the farmers are at stake and ought to be defended.

Ramkarpal Singh CHAIRMAN, DAP NATIONAL LEGAL BUREAU & MP FOR BUKIT GELUGOR

Media statement by Ramkarpal Singh in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 6th July 2021