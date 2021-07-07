Immediate intervention by MOH needed at Klang GH

It was a heart-wrenching sight: dozens of Covid-19 patients were parked outside Klang General Hospital’s emergency department for the lack of proper beds inside.

This also sums up the state of our healthcare and particularly this hospital: it’s overwhelmed – not enough beds, exhausted medical frontliners plus medical equipment that are breaking down.

As the Klang Member of Parliament, I request the federal government to immediately intervene to mitigate the tragedy that’s unfolding at the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital.

I am sending a letter to the Health minister requesting an immediate increase in allocation for HTAR so that a stand alone temporary facility can be built to accommodate Covid-19 patients.

And urge the government to use nearby budget hotels and public halls as an interim measure to place patients.

And at the same time, I also request big corporations based in Klang to support the hospital with urgent medical equipment.

Let’s come together in this hour of need.

Charles Santiago MP FOR KLANG

Media statement by Charles Santiago in Klang on Wednesday, 7th July 2021