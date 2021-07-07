Immediate intervention by MOH needed at Klang GH

It was a heart-wrenching sight: dozens of Covid-19 patients were parked outside Klang General Hospital’s emergency department for the lack of proper beds inside.
This also sums up the state of our healthcare and particularly this hospital: it’s overwhelmed – not enough beds, exhausted medical frontliners plus medical equipment that are breaking down.
As the Klang Member of Parliament, I request the federal government to immediately intervene to mitigate the tragedy that’s unfolding at the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital.
I am sending a letter to the Health minister requesting an immediate increase in allocation for HTAR so that a stand alone temporary facility can be built to accommodate Covid-19 patients.
And urge the government to use nearby budget hotels and public halls as an interim measure to place patients.
And at the same time, I also request big corporations based in Klang to support the hospital with urgent medical equipment.
Let’s come together in this hour of need.