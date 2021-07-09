Pump in RM20mil to Klang GH immediately

My friend sent food to his mother-in-law, a Covid-19 patient at Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah, last night.

She received it this morning. The food had obviously gone stale.

And there’s no food for a few dozen more people, who are also stranded with no beds at the hospital.

My friend’s mother-in-law has been sitting on the same chair for two days now.

Yes we know the healthcare is strained to a point of bursting but we have seen an increase in infections over months now.

But the government and Health Ministry have failed to mitigate this situation, effectively.

The situation in klang GH is dire- no beds, no food for patients, doctors are exhausted from working 14-16 hours a day, medical equipment are breaking down.

It’s therefore time to employ all medical graduates and re-call contract doctors with a permanent employment deal and to increase funding.

An injection of RM1.1 million in funds from the federal government is laughable.

Think of it this way: a ventilator costs some RM200,000. And no, five ventilators won’t cut it.

The Perikatan Nasional’s government must pump in RM20million to enable an upgrade in medical infrastructure including ICU facilities, oxygen tanks and beds.

I welcome the 100 beds from the Ministry of Health and the army but it’s insufficient given the increasing number of infections everyday.

Instead of stop gap measures that we really cannot afford at this point in time, I urge the government to channel the money to Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah immediately to save lives.

Charles Santiago MP FOR KLANG

Media statement by Charles Santiago in Klang on Friday, 9th July 2021