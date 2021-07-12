Prioritise lives, postpone 5G network by one year

You need people to be alive to enjoy the 5G network by Sweden’s Ericsson.

Dozens of Malaysians and non-citizens are dying by the day due to Covid-19.

Malay Mail’s journalist, Yiswaree Palansamy, reported about doctors being forced to play God due to a lack of resources.

We have all known about this through private conversations with medical practitioners who reveal their grief because they have to decide who should get the next ICU bed or be intubated.

As Palansamy says, the doctors couldn’t reveal this publicly as they can’t do so under General Orders.

But the government must have been privy to this information and yet look at where their priority lies: in 5G network, which would cost a whopping RM11billion.

This fund should instead be used to build make-shift hospitals and buy life-saving equipment including oxygen tanks and ventilators.

And not to mention hospital beds as hospitals are struggling to cope due to the rising cases.

Further the government could spend more funds in purchasing vaccines, and invest in home based COVID-19 test kits (such as saliva kits), pulse oxymeters for home monitoring.

When I go to my constituency, Klang, people express their concerns about affordable access to hospital and medical care.

Now that the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital has been converted into a full Covid-19 facility, these folks who are mainly from the B40 economic group would be forced to seek treatment from private hospitals.

Unfortunately, they can’t afford to be treated there because it’s expensive.

And so, the government must direct private hospitals to charge these patients at lower rates and allow them to claim income tax exemptions to mitigate their losses.

The government would know about these grievances of the rakyat if cabinet ministers and their deputies bothered to go down to the ground.

But greed for power seems to be their only focus.

Digital Nasional Berhad which appointed Ericsson and its chairman, Asri Hamidon, have said the plans remain on track as the 5G network and ecosystem are scheduled to be launched by end-2021 in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Cyberjaya.

Lets be clear, 5G network development is important but the current priority should be to bolster the collapsing heathcare system, and save lives.

So, to the government I say: postponed the plan by one year for now.

Charles Santiago MP FOR KLANG

Media statement by Charles Santiago in Klang on Monday, 12th July 2021