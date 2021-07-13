kerajaangagal172 – Malaysia is facing an emergency, not from Covid-19 virus but from a kakistocracy which is indifferent whether Malaysia hurtles down the trajectory towards a failed state

Malaysia is facing an emergency, not from Covid-19 virus, but from a kakistocracy which is indifferent whether Malaysia hurtles down the trajectory towards a failed state.
The report that there were 11,079 new Covid-19 cases today, the highest daily count ever, should put to rest once and for all the far-fetched claims of those who professed that the emergency proclaimed on January 11, 2021 was Malaysia’s salvation from the Covid-19 pandemic.
We reached 11,079 Covid-19 cases in one day yesterday when we took nine months to exceed the first 11,079 Covid-19 cases last year.
When emergency was declared on January 11, 2021, there were 135,992 Covid-19 cases (10/1/2021). Now the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia is 855,949 cases.
We took nine months to reach first 100,000 Covid-19 cases, but at the present rate of infection, we will complete the eighth 100,000 cases to break the 900,000-mark in eleven days by 18th July and break the million-mark around the time when Parliament is reconvened on July 26, 2021.
But if we ask medical front-liners, they will say that the daily Covid-19 caseload is an undercount because of the wide community infection and the serious under-testing in Malaysia.
Two days ago, I issued a media statement asking whether India’s oxygen crisis will come to Malaysia.
Today, there is a report that the Malaysian Agro Exposition Park (MAEPS) quarantine and treatment centre (PKRC 2.0) in Serdang, Selangor, which has more than 5,000 beds, is in a fix due to a shortage of oxygen supply.
This morning, I said that the Cabinet meeting tomorrow will have its plate full.
I reiterate my call to the Cabinet to decide on at least five things tomorrow:
1. The convening of Parliament on July 26, 2021 and full debate on the Covid-19 pandemic crisis.
2. The ending of the emergency on August 1, 2021 as it is a dismal failure and wrong strategy to fight the war against the Covid-19 pandemic.
3. An apology to the nation for the failure of the government strategy and approach in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in the last six months of the emergency, causing a toll of 6,260 deaths (as of yesterday) and unprecedented high number of suicides, and supported by three international surveys, namely:
4. Authorise the drafting of a new strategy to replace the National Recovery Plan to win the invisible but lethal war against Covid-19 pandemic by breaking from the present strategy of blind faith in lockdowns; and
5. Immediately invite all parliamentary parties, including the Opposition parties, to the drafting of the new strategy in the war against Covid-19 pandemic and presenting the new strategy for endorsement when Parliament reconvenes on July 26, 2021.