kerajaangagal172 – Malaysia is facing an emergency, not from Covid-19 virus but from a kakistocracy which is indifferent whether Malaysia hurtles down the trajectory towards a failed state

Malaysia is facing an emergency, not from Covid-19 virus, but from a kakistocracy which is indifferent whether Malaysia hurtles down the trajectory towards a failed state.

The report that there were 11,079 new Covid-19 cases today, the highest daily count ever, should put to rest once and for all the far-fetched claims of those who professed that the emergency proclaimed on January 11, 2021 was Malaysia’s salvation from the Covid-19 pandemic.

We reached 11,079 Covid-19 cases in one day yesterday when we took nine months to exceed the first 11,079 Covid-19 cases last year.

When emergency was declared on January 11, 2021, there were 135,992 Covid-19 cases (10/1/2021). Now the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia is 855,949 cases.

We took nine months to reach first 100,000 Covid-19 cases, but at the present rate of infection, we will complete the eighth 100,000 cases to break the 900,000-mark in eleven days by 18th July and break the million-mark around the time when Parliament is reconvened on July 26, 2021.

But if we ask medical front-liners, they will say that the daily Covid-19 caseload is an undercount because of the wide community infection and the serious under-testing in Malaysia.

Two days ago, I issued a media statement asking whether India’s oxygen crisis will come to Malaysia.

Today, there is a report that the Malaysian Agro Exposition Park (MAEPS) quarantine and treatment centre (PKRC 2.0) in Serdang, Selangor, which has more than 5,000 beds, is in a fix due to a shortage of oxygen supply.

This morning, I said that the Cabinet meeting tomorrow will have its plate full.

I reiterate my call to the Cabinet to decide on at least five things tomorrow:

1. The convening of Parliament on July 26, 2021 and full debate on the Covid-19 pandemic crisis.

2. The ending of the emergency on August 1, 2021 as it is a dismal failure and wrong strategy to fight the war against the Covid-19 pandemic.

3. An apology to the nation for the failure of the government strategy and approach in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in the last six months of the emergency, causing a toll of 6,260 deaths (as of yesterday) and unprecedented high number of suicides, and supported by three international surveys, namely:

June 2021 Bloomberg Covid Resilience Ranking with Malaysia falling 35 places from its 16th ranking in January 2021 to 51st position in June 2021 edition out of 53 economies of more than US$200 billion; Economist’s global normalcy index which placed Malaysia in the last 50th position out 50 countries; and Nikkei Covid-19 Recovery Index on 7th July which ranks Malaysia No. 114 out of 120 countries on infection management, vaccine rollouts and social mobility.

4. Authorise the drafting of a new strategy to replace the National Recovery Plan to win the invisible but lethal war against Covid-19 pandemic by breaking from the present strategy of blind faith in lockdowns; and

5. Immediately invite all parliamentary parties, including the Opposition parties, to the drafting of the new strategy in the war against Covid-19 pandemic and presenting the new strategy for endorsement when Parliament reconvenes on July 26, 2021.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (3) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 13th July 2021