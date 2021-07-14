#kerajaangagal174 – Yesterday, Malaysia became the world’s top 13th country for daily new Covid-19 cases and world’s top 10th country for daily Covid-19 deaths

Yesterday, Malaysia became the world’s top 13th country for daily new Covid-19 cases and world’s top 10th country for daily Covid-19 deaths.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah expects Covid-19 cases to continue increasing over the next fortnight before stabilising, because of variants of concern, such as the Delta strain, which he said had been wreaking havoc in the Klang Valley.

If Noor Hisham is right, then Malaysia would break into the world’s Top 10 countries for daily new Covid-19 cases. Will Malaysia be among the world’s Top 5 countries for daily new Covid-19 deaths?

At present, the world’s top 13 countries for daily new Covid-19 cases are:

Indonesia – 47,899 cases Brazil – 45,094 Spain – 43,960 India – 40,215 UK – 36,660 USA – 28,923 Russia – 24,702 Iran – 22,750 Argentina – 20,023 Colombia – 17,532 South Africa- 12,535 Bangladesh- 12,198 Malaysia – 11,079

The world’s top 10 countries yesterday for the daily new Covid-19 deaths are:

Brazil – 1,613 Indonesia – 864 Russia – 780 South Africa – 633 Colombia – 504 Argentina – 385 USA – 307 Bangladesh – 203 Iran – 166 Malaysia 125

Malaysia does not want to be in such leagues.

At one time, Malaysia was some 50 positions behind China in the number of Covid-19 cases. But we are now ranked No. 22 in the world with 855,949 cumulative total of Covid-19 cases and 6,385 Covid-19 deaths, while China is ranked No. 101 with 92,119 Covid-19 cases and 4,636 Covid-19 deaths.

Even the United States of America, for one year the worst country in the world in the Covid-19 pandemic, is catching up with Malaysia in new daily Covid-19 cases and deaths.

I believe Malaysia is capable of doing better to bring the Covid-19 pandemic under control – but we need a new strategy to fight the invisible but lethal war against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media Statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 14th July 2021