#kerajaangagal180 – So long as justice is denied in Teoh Beng Hock case, Malaysia has not become a normal country

Twelve years ago, a mysterious death happened at the Selangor MACC premises at Plaza Masalam, Shah Alam. Until today, justice in this case has not been done.

This is the case of Teoh Beng Hock, political aide to the then DAP Selangor Executive Councillor, Ean Yong Hian Wah, who was found dead on the fifth floor of the Plaza Masalam building in Shah Alam after he was interviewed by the MACC at its office on the 14th floor of the same building.

So long as justice is denied in the Teoh Beng Hock case, Malaysia has not become a normal country.

Parliament was informed last July that the reinvestigation into the death of political aide Teoh Beng Hock is still ongoing after the investigation papers were presented to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) on Feb 24, 2020 and the police were asked to continue the probe.

The Malaysian Bar has urged the police to probe Beng Hock’s case on more serious penal offences based on the verdict of the Court of Appeal in September 2014 than merely under Section 342 of the Penal Code for wrongful confinement.

The Bar Council had said:

“A three-man panel ruled that Teoh’s death was caused by multiple injuries from a fall from the 14th floor due to or accelerated by unlawful acts by unknown persons, which may include MACC officers who investigated Teoh.

“We hope that based on the Court of Appeal’s decision and recommendations of the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on Teoh’s death, the AGC (Attorney-General’s Chamber) can consider reclassifying the case and investigating it under more serious penal offences.”

The Home Minister, Hamzah Zainuddin, should inform the public and Parliament of the outcome of police re-investigations into the death of Teoh Beng Hock and whether the Police had re-investigated based on the Court of Appeal decision in 2014.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 17th July 2021