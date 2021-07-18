#kerajaangagal182 – Adham Baba must explain what decision the Cabinet had taken on the “contract doctor” issue

Two days before the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, 14th July, the Health Minister Adham Baba said the Cabinet would decide on the long-outstanding “contract doctor” issue.

Adham owes it not only to the contract doctors but to all Malaysians in the face of a worsening 18-month Covid-19 pandemic as the contract doctors are the front-liners in the pandemic as to what decision the Cabinet had taken on this issue.

The is the least that Adham Baba must do if he is to begin to redeem his credibility as a Health Minister.

Otherwise, what he says would have no value whatsoever.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media Statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 18th July 2021