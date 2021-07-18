The Federal Government and COVID-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) must immediately make an official clarification with regards to the confusion caused by conflicting statements on the government’s approach on the usage of Sinovac in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK)

This is in view of statements by PN Ministers Khairy Jamaluddin and Dr Adham Baba that Sinovac will no longer be a part of the government’s Covid-19 vaccination rollout and the remaining Sinovac jabs will be reserved for those who need them to complete their second dose. On top of that, there was an official letter signed by the Kelantan State Health Director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin stating the State’s intention to ditch the Sinovac vaccine and go with Pfeizer at all its vaccination centres.

Such statements and policy direction without proper clarity and explanation based on science and data will raise doubt and questions in the mind of the people which will affect the public’s confidence not just in the Sinovac vaccine, but also the entire PICK. Does this mean that all the state governments are now given the autonomy and choice to select which vaccines they will administer?

If such a choice was given, will it then also be extended to other states or where one state is given preferential treatment over the other? If this is allowed, it will have a significant impact on PICK due to the unequal flow of vaccines to the different States, widening vaccine inequality in our own country.

On top of that, the government must come out with a clear explanation based on science and data to remove doubt and confusion raised in view of efficacy concerns raised by several scientific studies done namely in Hong Kong and Chile on the efficacy of Sinovac in comparison to the mRna vaccine. Failure to do so will only jeopardise public confidence in the only programme that the PN government is displaying some limited progress.

The government must also address any growing doubts to not be drawn in the geopolitical conflict between the superpowers that is translated to running down vaccines from China despite getting approval from the World Health Organisation. Whilst DAP is fully supportive of PICK, there must be proper and clear communication on policy direction, otherwise this will result in heightened hesitancy and doubts among the people, including those that have already taken the Sinovac vaccine.

All PN Ministers, particularly Dr Adham Baba with an international reputation of preposterous statements, must not just resolve confusion and doubts raised, but also be careful when announcing new policy directions without proper clarification. Substituting confusion with clarity, certainty and consistency is the way forward to protect the integrity and guarantee the success of PICK.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 18th July 2021