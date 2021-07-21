#kerajaangagal192 – Appoint Idrus Harun as a Senator and make him of member of the Cabinet as provided by Article 145(5) of the Constitution so that he could personally respond to issues during the special Parliament meeting beginning on Monday

I agree with the Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Azalina Othman Said that the Attorney-General Idrus Harun should be present during the upcoming special Parliament sitting so that he could take questions on emergency ordinances.

This could easily be done by appointing him as a Senator and make him a member of the Cabinet as provided by Article 145(5) of the Constitution so that he could personally respond to issues during the special Parliament meeting beginning on Monday.

As there are five days to the special Parliament meeting, the Prime Minister, Muhyiddin Yassin should find no problem in taking this route.

The Battle of Stalingrad or otherwise, the arrangement where the Attorney-General speaks through the de facto Law Minisiter has been most unsatisfactory and inadequate.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

