kerajaangagal193 – Parliament next week should be given a report as to what measures have been taken to reduce the shocking Covid-19 fatality rate, which had increased more than 22 times from the daily casualty of nine deaths before the emergency to 199 deaths yesterday

Parliament next week should be given a report as to what measures had been taken to reduce the shocking Covid-19 fatality rate, which had increased more than 22 times from the daily casualty of nine deaths before the emergency to 199 deaths yesterday.

If the emergency to combat the Covid-19 pandemic had been successful, we should be having zero daily Covid-19 death after six months of the emergency, or at most one or two Covid-19 deaths per day.

Here is the case where the cure is more than 22 times worse than the disease!

Even if the cure is a failure, it should lead to two or three times the fatality rate but not over 22 times! This is not just dismal failure – it is a colossal flop!

Before the emergency on January 11, 2021 there were 551 Covid-19 deaths from a period of the first 12 months of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now the cumulative total of Covid-19 deaths stand at 7,440, an exponential increase of more than 13 times in six months!

The is a measure of the magnitude of the failure of the emergency, the various lockdowns and the National Recovery Plan to bring the Covid-19 pandemic under control, and why a new strategy and approach is urgently needed especially with the new international thinking shifting from “Zero Covid” to “Live with Covid” objective.

The shocking news this evening about the fatality rate of Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia has proven the civil society coalition, the Health Emergency Action Plan (HEAP), right that the worse of the Covid-19 pandemic is yet to come, and the relevance of its “Roadmap to Recovery from Covid-19”, which should be the subject of parliamentary debate next week.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (4) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 21st July 2021