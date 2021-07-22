#kerajaangagal195 – It is time that the Muhyiddin government takes Malaysia’s high Covid-19 fatality rate seriously, as with yesterday’s 199 Covid-19 deaths, Malaysia has one of the highest “daily Covid-19 death per million population” ratio in the world, higher than both Indonesia and India

Yesterday, Malaysia not only set a new peak for daily new Covid-19 deaths, with a toll of 199 yesterday, Malaysia also set a new peak for “daily Covid-19 deaths per million population” higher than Indonesia and India, not to mention the United States of America, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Philippines and Myanmar.

Malaysia became the world’s Top 11th country in the most number of daily new Covid-19 deaths after Brazil (1,388 deaths), Indonesia (1,383), Russia (783), South Africa (516), India (510), Argentina (437), United States of America (411), Colombia (351), Mexico (341) and Myanmar (247).

Yesterday, the 199 daily Covid-19 deaths was an increase by more than 22 times from the daily casualty of nine deaths on January 10, 2021 – the eve of the emergency which was declared on January 11, 2021.

If the emergency to combat the Covid-19 pandemic had been successful, we should be having zero daily Covid-19 death after six months of the emergency, or at most one or two Covid-19 deaths per day.

Here is the case where the cure is more than 22 times worse than the disease!

Even if the cure is a failure, it should lead to two or three times the fatality rate but not over 22 times! This is not just dismal failure – it is a colossal flop!

Before the emergency on January 11, 2021 there were 551 Covid-19 deaths from a period of the first 12 months of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now the cumulative total of Covid-19 deaths stand at 7,440, an exponential increase of more than 13 times in six months!

The is a measure of the magnitude of the failure of the emergency, the various lockdowns and the National Recovery Plan to bring the Covid-19 pandemic under control, and why a new strategy and approach is urgently needed especially with the new international thinking shifting from “Zero Covid” to “Live with Covid” objective.

Today we read of the heart-wrenching news of a woman with Covid-19 who died in front of a clinic in Klang on the way there to seek treatment.

The incident occurred about 9.45am yesterday, when the woman and a younger sibling went to seek treatment at the clinic.

When in front of the clinic, the woman suddenly collapsed and became unconscious. Ambulance arriving at the location confirmed that she had passed away.

There have been an increase of cases where those infected died before reaching a hospital.

Yesterday, the media reported that the Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) is thinking of the possibility of implementing multi-level graves to resolve the issue of dense Muslim cemeteries following the recent increase in deaths involving Covid-19 patients.

When will the Muhyiddin government take a serious attitude to the high Covid-19 fatality rate?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media Statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 22nd July 2021