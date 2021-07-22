Failure to allocate an additional RM 4 billion to the health sector and the Health Minister’s failure to give permanent posting to 35,216 contract healthcare workers will result in herd immunity by both infection and inoculation

Following the record number of 199 deaths on 21 July due to COVID-19 bringing the cumulative death toll to 7,440, there is a need to urgently allocate an additional RM4 billion to the health sector to fight COVID-19. Of greater concern than the 11,985 daily cases on 21 July bringing the cumulative cases to 951,884, is the positivity rate that has also unfortunately reached a record high of 12.51%.

Such record failures despite the imposition of an Emergency and total lockdown requires the PN government to intensify the, “test, trace, isolate and treat,” regime advocated by the World Health Organisation(WHO), to keep the test positivity rate under the recommended 5%. Failure to have a comprehensive testing strategy would mean a higher probability of community spread if positive cases remain undetected.

Further the government should also employ every means possible to effect a smooth and swift vaccination rate which can save and avoid the unnecessary loss of thousands of lives. Assisting health workers and ensuring that the shameful episodes of giving empty vaccine shots must not recur under any circumstances. The additional RM 4 billion would also help to purchase any needed equipment, health infrastructure and support system.

The Minister of Health Dr Adham Baba should also stop procrastinating and address the failure to give permanent posts to 35,216 healthcare contract workers comprising many schemes including 23,077 medical officers, 5,000 dental officers and 7,139 pharmacists, that he promised to raise and resolve in Cabinet last month. Dr Adham has gained an international reputation of incompetence and should not add breaking promises to his dubious resume.

Using total lockdowns and SOPs has not proven effective, especially when the PN government practices double-standards in enforcement of MCO restrictions between VIPs and ordinary rakyat, as well as policy flip-flops and U-turns. The recent imposition of RM1,500 fine on the Kedah Menteri Besar for violating MCO restrictions when the ordinary rakyat are fined RM2,000 is a case in point.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 22nd July 2021