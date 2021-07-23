#kerajaangagal197 – Muhyiddin should give Ministerial Statement in Parliament next week to explain whether Syed Saddiq is victim of political prosecution and why he was charged in court seven months after the consent to prosecute had been given

The Prime Minister, Muhyiddin Yassin, should give a Ministerial statement in Parliament next week to explain whether the MP for Muar, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, is a victim of political prosecution and why he was charged in court seven months after the consent to prosecute him had been given.

Muhyiddin should also enumerate the persons who were charged in court one month, two months, three months, four months, five months, six months and seven months after the consent to prosecute had been given by the Public Prosecutor.

If Muhyiddin is unable to give a satisfactory explanation, then Syed Saddiq’s charge that his prosecution was politically-motivated stands as well as his warning that several other MPs were also being “targeted” by the authorities with corruption investigations launched against them.

Malaysia had been plunged into a constitutional havoc this year as a result of a government which is mortally afraid to test its majority support in Parliament but it is completely unacceptable and a gross abuse of state institutions to prosecute or penalise Members of Parliament just to save the government of the day.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 23rd July 2021