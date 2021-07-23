Attorney-General must explain the charges against Syed Saddiq to prove that he performs his constitutional duty to uphold the law without fear or favour

DAP calls for an immediate explanation from the Attorney-General to former Minister and Muar MP Syed Saddiq’s disturbing disclosures of being political persecution and selective prosecution in being charged at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court with two counts of misappropriating his former party(Bersatu) funds to the sum of RM1.12 million yesterday. The Attorney-General must immediately respond as to why Syed Saddiq is charged 4 days before Parliament meets on 26 July when he had signed the prosecution charges in August 2020 and January 2021 respectively.

The delay to file one of the charges almost a year after the order to charge has been executed by the Attorney-General is unprecedented against a public figure and an unusual exercise of the absolute discretion of the Attorney-General to prosecute. Failure to provide full public accountability would only lend credence to Syed Saddiq’s disturbing disclosures that he was threatened and intimidated by the PN government to support Prime Minister Mahiaddin Md Yasin or face the consequences.

The PN government is seen as a complete failure in administering the country, especially the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic recession. The office of the Attorney-General is now seen as a failure in carrying out its constitutional duty to uphold the law without fear or favour. This is damaging to the Attorney-General’s ability to perform when he loses all public confidence and credibility, particularly following his previous decision to openly and publicly defy the King’s command for Parliament to be convened as soon as possible.

DAP strongly condemns the weaponization of government agencies and enforcement authorities for political interests, especially after Mahiaddin has lost his parliamentary majority following the withdrawal of support from UMNO. Syed Saddiq is not the first MP to fall victim to such selective prosecution and investigation process, as well as abuse of powers for the political survival of vested interests, and he has said that he will not be the last, with more MPs who refuse to be “obedient” likely to be charged.

Several PKR MPs who jumped to support Mahiaddin, including a former senior Minister, were alleged by PKR to be subjected to similar threats and intimidation from government agencies, specifically from Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission(MACC). Apart from offers of monetary inducement to their MPs which they had reported to MACC, PKR had alleged that investigations by MACC against a particular MP was dropped after the MP had jumped.

DAP expresses full support and solidarity with Syed Saddiq and will stand together against the dishonourable attempts by the PN government to pervert the people’s will and mandate given in the 2018 general elections for PH to rule. From personal experience, this trial will not be easy for Syed Saddiq but the painful journey will temper him into an even stronger leader for the rakyat.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 23rd July 2021