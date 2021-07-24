#kerajaangagal201 – Parliament order paper most improper as it does not provide for voting for each of the Ministerial statements after debate

The Parliamentary Order Paper for the special Parliament meeting beginning on Monday is most improper as it does not provide for voting for each of the Ministerial statements after debate.

Furthermore, it makes a mockery of the Malaysian Constitution and its bedrock principles of a constitutional monarchy based on parliamentary democracy and the doctrine of separation of powers in denying the DAP MP for Bruas and former Perak State Assembly Speaker, Ngeh Koo Ham, the opportunity to present his motions to annul the Emergency Proclamation and Ordinances.

A special meeting of Parliament does not mean that the parliamentary standing orders, parliamentary practices and conventions can be violated.

The Speaker should ensure that the Dewan Rakyat standing orders, parliamentary practices and conventions are observed in the special meeting of Parliament beginning on Monday.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 24th July 2021