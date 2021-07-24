5th highest in terms of registration for vaccine but 4th lowest in terms of vaccination rate, when can Johor administer 50,000 doses of vaccine per day and move to phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan?

One week after launching 11 new PPVs in Johor, vaccination rate in Johor is still the 4th lowest at only 20.9%, only slightly higher than Kedah (20.7%), Kelantan (18.2%) and Sabah (14.3%).

This is completely unacceptable as in term of registration for the vaccine, Johor is the 5th highest, ranking behind Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (100%), Selangor (99.8%), Negeri Sembilan (97.5%) and Melaka (89.8%).



Source: https://www.vaksincovid.gov.my/en/statistics/

The Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Muhammad told us during the opening of the state’s second mega PPV ie Midvalley Southkey that Johor was prepared to roll out a vaccination capacity of between 50,000 and 60,000 doses a day.

However, even after the launching of 11 new PPVs in Johor over the last weekend, total doses of vaccine administered in the past few days were nowhere near the target.

Date 1st Dose 2nd Dose Total 13-Jul / Tues 16,926 6,100 23,026 14-Jul / Wed 15,653 5,834 21,487 15-Jul / Thurs 23,425 7,000 30,425 16-Jul / Fri 13,516 4,368 17,884 17-Jul / Sat 18,943 3,247 22,190 18-Jul / Sun 15,686 1,454 17,140 19-Jul / Mon 22,882 3,970 26,852 20-Jul / Tues 25,731 2,319 28,050 21-Jul / Wed 35,145 3,636 38,781 22-Jul / Thurs 31,707 4,662 36,369

Where are the vaccines for Johor?

Vaccine shortage has also delayed our plan to move to phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan. On July 9, Johor MB also told us that Johor would be in the 2nd phase of NRP in the following week. But 2 weeks after his statement, we still have no clue when Johor can move to phase 2.

All ministers from Johor should bring up this issue to Cabinet meeting next week, including the Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, Senior Minister Hishammuddin Hussein and Ministers Wee Ka Siong, Adham Baba, Noraini Ahmad, Halimah Mohamed Sadique.

Johor is not asking for special treatment, but merely what we deserve as taxpayers.

Teo Nie Ching MP for Kulai

Media statement by Teo Nie Ching in Johor Bahru on Saturday, 24th July 2021