#kerajaangagal205 – Call on Muhyiddin to personally intervene to negotiate with the contract doctors to persuade them not to go on strike tomorrow and to explain to Parliament his formula to resolve the longstanding problems of the contract doctors

The Prime Minister, Muhyiddin Yassin, should personally intervene to negotiate with the contract doctors to persuade them not to go on strike tomorrow, and the Prime Minister should explain to Parliament tomorrow his formula to resolve the longstanding problems of the contract doctors.

Hartal Doktor Kontrak has said that some 5,000 doctors nationwide are expected to take part in a strike tomorrow which will throw the public healthcare system into utter chaos, as the system is already on the verge of breaking point.

DAP MP for Klang, Charles Santiago has described the entire Klang Valley as an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) because of shortage of oxygen, medical equipment and beds.

It would the height of irresponsibility and kakistocracy at its worst if the Prime Minister does not intervene to negotiate with the contract doctors to prevent them from going on strike and reporting to Parliament tomorrow on his formula to resolve the long-standing problems of the contract doctors.

It would also be most unconscionable in view of the high fatality rates of the Covid-19 pandemic if the Prime Minister does nothing to persuade the contract doctors not to go on a strike.

If there is a strike of the contract doctors and ensuing chaos in a very fragile public health system as a result of the strike, it would be the predominant issue of Parliament tomorrow – edging all other issues into second place.

I call on Muhyiddin to muster the political will to resolve the longstanding problems of the contract doctors with a fair and just permanent solution.

This is a test of the Prime Ministerial calibre of Muhyiddin Yassin.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 25th July 2021