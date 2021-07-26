General practitioners in Johor who were supposed to start COVID-19 vaccination on 20 July as informed earlier, were unable to do so due to shortage of vaccine supply

And until today, they are still not informed when they can start COVID-19 vaccination in Johor.

Not only that, as of July 21, 2021, the vaccine delivered to Johor was 1,439,520 doses. In other words, only 38 doses were delivered per 100 people of the Johor total population, the 3rd lowest across the country.

This is crystal clear that Johor does not receive the vaccine that we should be getting, even though 91.8% of Johoreans have registered for vaccination, much higher than the national average of 79.8%.

Johor can vaccinate up to 60,000 doses per day. However due to the availability of vaccines, the current vaccination rate averaged 32,500 doses daily in the past 7 days. Johor is supposed to receive 1.293 million doses of vaccine in July, but until today, we only received 695,370 doses.

Even if we receive all 1.293 million doses of vaccine this month, this is still insufficient. To administer 60,000 doses per day, we need to receive 1.8 million doses of vaccine per month. That is not too much to ask for.

Federal government should stop using the delay from Pfizer as an excuse. Pharmaniaga has 14 million doses of vaccine for sale. Why allow Pharmaniaga to profiteer while many ordinary Malaysians are still waiting for their vaccine? Why can’t we purchase the vaccine from Pharmaniaga and supply them to the states that have been undersupplied so far? This would allow the GPs in Johor to start vaccination without any delays, and few ten thousands of workers in Johor to be vaccinated under PIKAS immediately.

Do I need to remind the Federal Government that the best vaccine is the one that is available?

Teo Nie Ching MP for Kulai

Media statement by Teo Nie Ching in Johor Bahru on Monday, 26th July 2021