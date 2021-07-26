The Federal and State Government must make sure that it is safe for all voters to vote before calling for the next Sarawak Elections

The Federal and State Government must make sure that it is safe for all voters to vote before calling for the next Sarawak Elections. Otherwise, the GPS Government would be guilty of putting the lives and health of Sarawakians to risk merely for the political expediency of GPS.

As at 25-7-2021, only 58.9% of the Sarawak population had their first dose of vaccination and 40.5% had their second doses. In other words, about 60% of our population is not fully vaccinated. To make matter worse, the recent outbreak of the Delta variant has shown that those who have received two doses of vaccination can still be infected with the Delta variant.

As at today, there are still hundreds of new infection cases daily in Sarawak. Schools are closed. Many businesses are still ordered to close and most businesses can only operate at a reduced capacity. Employers are struggling with their businesses and paying their employees’ wages and the employees are struggling with reduced salaries and allowances and the possibility of retrenchment. Everyday, many are asking for food aids to put food on the table.

With all these happening, it is surely not the time to call for State Elections. As revealed by the Minister of Law in Parliament today, the Cabinet has decided to revoke the Emergency Proclamation. If such revocation were to put into effect, it means that Sarawak will be compelled to hold its Elections within 60 days from the date of the said revocation.

My questions to Abang Jo are:

Did the GPS have no influence at all in the Federal Cabinet to avoid the Sarawak Elections to be held in the midst of this pandemic? Is it the intention of the GPS to take advantage of the present pandemic situation to hold the Sarawak Elections thereby jeopardising the lives and health of common Sarawakians?

In fact, even if the Federal Government wishes to revoke the Emergency Order nationwide, it is still possible to have a localised Emergency Order in respect of Sarawak so as to avoid the State Elections to be held within the next 60 days.

Therefore, DAP Sarawak urges the Government to impose the localised Emergency Order for Sarawak so that we need not hold the State Elections within the next 60 days.

Chong Chieng Jen DAP Sarawak Chairman

Media statement by Chong Chieng Jen in Kuching on Monday, 26th July 2021