Malaysia will face a major constitutional crisis if there is no Royal Assent and gazette to the revocation of six Emergency Ordinances by Saturday distracting focus on preventing the country having more than 1.5 million cases on 64th National Day on August 31 and reaching two million Covid-19 cases on 58th Malaysia Day on Sept. 16

We are today among the world’s top dozen countries in daily new Covid-19 cases and among the world’s top 10 countries in daily new Covid-19 deaths.

What is the government doing to dissociate Malaysia from such dubious company?

How many more deaths and suicides in Malaysia before we see light at the end of the tunnel in the Covid-19 pandemic?

The Prime Minister, Muhyiddin Yassin must make a Ministerial statement in Parliament on what his government is doing to prevent the country from suffering such a double whammy – a major constitutional crisis and a worsening Covid-19 pandemic.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Parliament on Wednesday, 28th July 2021