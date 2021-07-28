Are we going to let some 20,000 people in Malaysia die of Covid-19 before we can complete the national immunisation rollout in October?

Recently, daily Covid-19 are set to rise even further after they hit a record 17,045 infections a few days ago, but the public have been advised not be alarmed over the rise in infections over the next few days as the surge in cases, especially in the Klang Valley, is caused by an increase of tests, especially in the use of RTK-Antigen test kits and self-test kits.

The public can understand the daily increase of Covid-19 cases as a result of increased Covid-19 testings to identify as many cases as possible to reduce transmission in the community so that as more of these positive cases and their contacts are isolated and quarantined, cases will start to gradually come down in the weeks to come.

What is of great concern however is the increase in daily Covid-19 deaths, with Malaysia yesterday maintaining the new daily record of 207 Covid-19 deaths set on Monday.

When the six-month Emergency was declared on January 11, 2021, there were a cumulative total of 551 Covid-19 deaths for the past 12 months.

At the present rate of Covid-19 deaths, this figure of 551 will be exceeded in three days.

When the Emergency ends on August 1, more than 8,500 people would have died during the emergency, bring the cumulative total of Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia over 9,000 deaths.

At the present rate of Covid-19 infection and deaths, when Malaysia marks the 64th National Day on August 31, we would have exceeded 1.5 million Covid-19 cases and 15,000 Covid-19 deaths and when we mark the 58th Malaysia Day on Sept. 16, we would be approaching two million Covid-19 cases and 20,000 Covid-19 deaths.

Malaysians are entitled to know what actions the government is taking to avert such calamitous figures.

Are we going to let some 20,000 people in Malaysia to die of Covid-19 before we can complete the national immunisation rollout in October?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Parliament on Wednesday, 28th July 2021