Sixty hours to a major constitutional crisis in Malaysia and double whammy for Malaysians?

Are we some sixty hours to a major constitutional crisis in Malaysia – which will be a double whammy for Malaysians on top of the mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic which has catapulted Malaysia to be one the world’s dozen countries which are the worst performers in the pandemic whether because of daily new cases or daily Covid-19 deaths.
If by Saturday midnight – some sixty hours from now – there is no Royal Assent to the revocation of six Emergency Ordinances announced in Parliament on Monday by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Parliament), Takiyuddin Hassan, Malaysia will be plunged into a major constitutional crisis.
The statement by the UMNO President, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, that UMNO had no prior knowledge that the emergency ordinances had been “revoked” is one of many indications of a major constitutional crisis in-the-making.
There are at least six other indications to show that a major constitutional crisis is in-the-making, viz:
This is a national tragedy for it had distracted Parliament, in its special meeting, to focus singly on the Covid-19 pandemic, as the issue of whether six Emergency Ordinances had been properly revoked had haunted the last three days of Parliament.
It showed a government in paralysis, unable to plan and to take action to ensure that when the country is marking its 64th National Day on August 31, the country will not be having more than 1.5 million Covid-19 cases and 1,500 Covid-19 deaths and reaching two million Covid-19 cases and nearly 20,000 Covid-19 deaths when marking the 58th Malaysia Day on Sept. 16, 2021.
Why is the position of the Attorney-General, Idris Harun on whether the six Emergency Ordinances have been revoked – to the Government, to the Yang di Pertuan Agong and to the people of Malaysia?