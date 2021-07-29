Muhyiddin should not blame the previous government for the lack of investment in healthcare as it was PN blunder and failure to handle the Covid-19 crisis in Malaysia

Prime Minister Muhyiddin has blamed the previous administration for the lack of investment in healthcare as the reason for the failure to handle the Covid-19 crisis in Malaysia and vowed to increase investment in healthcare.

I welcome Muhyiddin’s announcement to increase investment in healthcare, however Muhyiddin blaming the lack of investment in healthcare for PN failure to handle Covid-19 crisis could not be further from the truth.

In fact it was PN’s blunder after blunder and missteps which caused Malaysia to be in the current catastrophic Covid-19 crisis with Malaysia recording a record high of 17,405 confirmed cases yesterday. Among the missteps PN has made include, failure to do mass testing, trying to limit the daily testing to manipulate the number of confirmed cases, SOP which is not based on science and inconsistent, a “total lockdown” which is not total by allowing factories to continue operate which is akin to closing the front door but opening up the back door.

Since Muhyiddin has stated his intention to increase investment in healthcare, PN must immediately approve the Kampar Government Hospital Project to replace the current Kampar Hospital which is lacking in facilities with an unsuitable location on a hill.

Pakatan Harapan has approved 416 Million in Budget 2020 to build Kampar Government Hospital and 20 clinics. Pakatan Harapan then state government has also identifed and approve a piece of land at Kampung Changkat baru for the construction of Kampar Hopsital.

However, after the Sheraton move, Kampar Hospital project was cancelled by the PN government for the second time.

I urge Muhyiddin to put his words into action to immediately approve Kampar Hospital project in line with his announcement to increase public healthcare investment. There is no reason for PN to cancel Kampar Government Hospital project after the funding has been approved in parliament and land approved by the state government.

Chong Zhemin SA for Keranji

Media statement by Chong Zhemin in Ipoh on Thursday, 29th July 2021