Hope that the Minister’s promises will be fulfilled within the next two weeks

Health Minister, Adham Baba, ordered more specialists to be sent to Hospital Tuan Ampuan Rahimah (HTAR) and promised to provide more oxygen, ventilators and other medical equipment on an urgent basis following a site visit accompanied by me, Thursday evening.

Mercy Malaysia, on the other hand, will be building a 100-bed facility at HTAR to accommodate more patients.

The Health Minister spent close to two hours inspecting and talking to patients, doctors and management of HTAR including a site visit.

Patients sitting outside of the Emergency Department told him that they were sitting there for a couple of hours without food, while some said food was provided.

The minister then made arrangements for 400 meals to be brought in.

While we appreciate the health Minister’s visit, the key to saving lives is providing faster and efficient services.

As such, we hope that the Minister’s promises will be fulfilled within the next two weeks.

Would like to thank the Minister for the unscheduled visit to HTAR, a commitment he made in Parliament two days ago.

Charles Santiago MP FOR KLANG

Media statement by Charles Santiago in Klang on Friday, 30th July 2021