Takiyuddin and Idrus Harun must be censured for TREASON against the YDP Agong. Resignation of entire cabinet a must to collective responsibility of this treasonous Act

I have submitted a motion censuring both Kota Bharu MP, who is also the De Facto Law Minister and Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun, for misleading the house and committing treason against the YDP Agong.

These two individuals are referred under Standing Order 26(1) (p) and 36(12) for misleading the house and committing treason against the YDP Agong.

Respectfully, I refer to the speech made by Kota Bharu MP that the Emergency Ordinance was revoked was false and had misled the Dewan. The fact of the matter is that there is only revocation when it is signed by YDPA.

As Chief Advisor to the government under Article 145(2) of the Federal Constitution, it states that it is the Attorney General’s duty to advise the YDPA and the Cabinet, yet it seems he failed to do his duties in this instance. As a consequence, treason has been committed.

This caused the Palace to issue a statement clarifying that Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah did not give consent to revoke the COVID-19 emergency ordinances and the initial agreement was to table and debate the cancellation of the ordinances at the on-going special parliament meeting, which was not done.

I referred to these Standing Orders that were made under Article 62(1) of the Constitution which regulates parliamentary procedure, stating that: “Subject to the provisions of this Constitution and of federal law, each House of Parliament shall regulate its own procedure.”

I would like to state that there is clear conflict of interest when the AG also advises the King, the Cabinet and the Speaker. Thus the AG should have recused himself the earliest when this conflict happened.

Another conflict of interest arises as the Speaker of this house is the brother of the AG, the Speaker should refrain from deliberating on this motion

Therefore I call for both Kota Bharu MP and the AG to be publicly censured and also for Kota Bharu MP to resign as De Facto Law Minister.

Now I also call upon the Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun and the entire Cabinet to resign over the collective responsibility of this serious act of treason.

M Kula Segaran MP for Ipoh Barat

Media statement by M Kula Segaran in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 30th July 2021