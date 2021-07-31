Speaker must allow ample time for debate despite recusing himself due to “conflict of interest”

I call upon the Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun to assure that ample time is given to debate my motion, other motions and the Emergency Ordinance as requested by the YDP Agong.

He must extend the length of this parliament sitting.

I am glad that the Speaker finally realises that there is conflict of interest in being appointed as Dewan Rakyat Speaker when his brother is the Attorney General.

It is a pity he did not realise this when he was initially appointed, but I am glad I could make him come to this realisation

The speaker, in a reply, said he will abstain from deciding on a motion involving Attorney-General Idrus Harun, who is his elder brother.

I however would like to ask the Speaker why he did not issue the reply to me directly as a matter of practice? I have checked my emails and phone and there is no reply to me, the MP that filed the motion.

Instead the press has his reply.

He is recusing himself because of my request in the motion I filed and I hope that the Deputy Speakers prioritise the motion as it is a matter of great importance; treason against the King.

M Kula Segaran MP for Ipoh Barat

Media statement by M Kula Segaran in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 31st July 2021