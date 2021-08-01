CITF should explain when Johor will enter phase 3 of the National COVID19 Immunisation Plan and why there is noticeable uneven vaccine distribution within Johor

I visited PPV Bandar Putra, one of the 2 PPVs for Kulai District yesterday.

I noticed that most of the vaccinees turned up for the first dose, were born in1967, or 54 years old.

However, from what were shared by netizens, and some of them are whom I know personally, some born in 1987, or 34 years old this year, already received their 1st dose in Johor Bahru. At the same time, those born in 1977, or 44 years old this year, already completed 2 doses in Batu Pahat.

Is it because Johor has already entered phase 3 of the National COVID19 Immunisation Plan, so all will receive their appointment according to their registration date? Or is it because of the uneven vaccine distribution within Johor?

2019 Population* Vaccine Received** % Muar 285,200 225,586 79.10% Tangkak 157,700 110,455 70.04% Mersing 83,800 47,638 56.85% Batu Pahat 482,200 270,014 56.00% Kota Tinggi 227,800 120,209 52.77% Johor Bahru 1,600,000 823,760 51.49% Kluang 347,100 154,052 44.38% Kulai 291,000 121,838 41.87% Segamat 218,800 89,975 41.12% Pontian 180,600 73,343 40.61% TOTAL 3,874,200 2,036,870 52.58%

*Johor State Economic Planning Division (BPEN Johor) / https://bpen.johor.gov.my/en/index.php/data-asas-ekonomi-johor/#1552156635724-7e4b2dc3-f7ab

**Johor State Health Department (JKN Johor) / https://www.facebook.com/jabatankesihatannegerijohor/photos/4200453356668581

According to Johor State Health Department, as of July 28, Johor received 2,036,870 doses of vaccine. Amount of vaccine received by Kulai district is the 3rd lowest within Johor, which is 41.87% only. CITF Johor should explain and justify the huge gap.

And there are 4 districts which received vaccines that are less than 45% of their population, ie Kluang, Kulai, Segamat and Pontian while Muar and Tangkak have received vaccines for more than 70% of its population.

Currently there are 2 kampung in Kulai that are under EMCO, where 5 deaths were recorded.

Between July 9 to July 22, 7 industrial parks in Kulai district were put under EMCO.

In the month before, Felda Inas in Kulai district was also put under EMCO from June 11 to 24 June.

It is obvious that Kulai is not spared from the impact of the virus.

Currently, the vaccination rate of Kulai is about 3,000 doses a day. It should be increased to 5,000 per day immediately so that the percentage of the vaccinated population can catch up with other districts.

Also, CITF Johor should organise a meeting with all elected representatives of Johor to explain the latest vaccine stock, delivery and vaccination plan.

Teo Nie Ching MP for Kulai

Media statement by Teo Nie Ching in Johor Bahru on Sunday, 1st August 2021