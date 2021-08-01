Ahmad Faizal should teach and advise his Party President, Mahiaddin Yassin on what needed to be done in order to return Malaysia politics to stability, i.e. to have his support tested in Parliament, just like what he did in November last year in Perak

Former Perak Menteri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu was reported to have said that he is confident that his Party President Mahiaddin Yassin has majority support in Dewan Rakyat. He further denied that the postponement of Monday’s sitting of Parliament was due to fears over the government’s stability.

Ahmad Faizal cannot be more wrong. It is clear that Covid-19 was only be used as an excuse for the Prime Minister to hide from the Parliamentary Sitting on Monday, despite the fact that the Government has already had a 5-days sitting well designed not to have any session of voting.

The postponement of Parliament on Monday and the 5 times suspension of the sitting last Thursday were clearly not base on science and data. The Health DG has announced that 11 persons were tested positive out of 1183 samples taken on Thursday, and that is not even 1% of the total tests. WHO recommended a below 5% positivity rate as under control, and the nation positive rate stands at 11% to 12% daily, surely we cannot claim that there is an outbreak of Covid-19 in Parliament base on the 1%.

In this context, Ahmad Faizal Azumu is definitely a better man compare to his Party President. At the very least, Ahmad Faizal did not block the motion of confidence against him be put forward in the Perak State Assembly for the determination of the government majority support last November. He may have lost the confidence vote and resigned, yet he has marked himself as the first Perak Menteri Besar that daring enough to face the confidence vote in the Dewan.

Ahmad Faizal deserves a big bravo, but not his Party President. Ahmad Faizal should teach and advise Mahiaddin Yassin on what needed to be done in order to return Malaysia politics to stability, i.e. to have his support tested in Parliament. We are facing an unprecedented constitutional crisis now and the nation interest require the crisis to be resolved immediately and not to be prolonged just to save the Mahiaddin Yassin in his position.

Wong Kah Woh MP FOR IPOH TIMOR

Media statement by Wong Kah Woh in Ipoh on Sunday, 1st August 2021