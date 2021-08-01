The state of emergency ended yesterday, but there are still no clear guidelines from the Federal Territories minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa

The state of emergency ended yesterday, but there are still no clear guidelines from the Federal Territories minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa, whose ministry is in charge of the federal capital city of Kuala Lumpur.

It is his duty to explain to the Malaysian public why the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the federal capital city of Kuala Lumpur has risen so disastrously high, despite the declaration of the emergency on Jan 11 this year.

The Kuala Lumpur opposition lawmakers have offered assistance but were given the snub. In the battle against the Coronavirus, Annuar should set aside the political differences and work with the oppositions to help the people in the city. It is fine that seven months in a state of emergency to curb the spread of the virus is now nothing but a total failure, so shall all work together now?

The livelihoods of the people and businesses in the city are being adversely impacted by the pandemic and Annuar has failed to make any announcement today what his ministry and the city hall’s clear plans are for Kuala Lumpur, after the end of the emergency and the disputed ‘revocations’ of the emergency ordinances.

What category of retail stores and offices are allowed to operate now? Most mall owners want to reopen for businesses, what extra measures should be taken by the malls now that we know the Delta variant of the Coronavirus is more aggressive and can spread faster? How far from home can the civilians travel to work and for errands come Monday?

Will all the departments in DBKL, Land Office and other government agencies resume function as normal tomorrow?

The Covid-19 pandemic has been around in the world for more than a year and a half, yet we have not achieved herd immunity. Many major cities in the globe have adopted to live with Covid-19 instead of hoping for “Zero Covid-19”. We can learn from the ongoing Olympic Games in Tokyo which has not seen any significant hike in Covid-19 cases.

It’s time for our Kuala Lumpur to live with Covid-19 as the new norm, and allow businesses to reopen with certain strict SOP restrictions and proper education.

COVID-19 will damage the city’s economy, not just the people’s lives, if Annuar fails to make any substantial announcement by today!

Lim Lip Eng MP FOR KEPONG

Media statement by Lim Lip Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 1st August 2021