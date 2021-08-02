Noor Hisham’s statement about superspreader event in Parliament most unfortunate – where is the evidence?

The statement by the Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah yesterday that a superspreader event is possible if the special parliamentary sitting proceeds is most unfortunate.

Where is the evidence? Is it just to frighten the MPs?

Let Noor Hisham prove that his statement was based on medical facts.

There were 11 cases out of 1,183 staff. If all 1,183 were tested, then the positivity rate is about 1% which is nowhere near superspreader status.

The other justification for superspreader possibility is a new variant? Were genomic studies done? If so what are the results.

The Parliament proceeding of fully vaccinated MPs should continue. The Prime Minister is fully vaccinated. Why is he not coming to Parliament to answer all the questions the country is asking?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media Statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 2nd August 2021