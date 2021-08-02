Will Dewan Rakyat meet on August 16 and Dewan Negara meet from August 17 – 19 on completion of the two-week suspension of the Parliament special meeting because of Covid-19 pandemic as advised by Noor Hisham?

Today is a black mark in Malaysian parliamentary history.

I do not think anyone, whether in the past, present or future would have thought that there would be a day when Malaysian Members of Parliament would be blocked from the Malaysian Parliament.

In 1933, Hitler was suspected of burning down the German Parliament – the infamous Reichstag fire – to begin his dictatorial Nazi rule.

Is Malaysia to have its infamous history where Parliament is locked down using the Covid-19 pandemic as an excuse to save the backdoor, illegitimate and undemocratic from being toppled in a major constitutional crisis of its own making?

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah had proposed on August 1 that the special parliamentary meeting be postponed for two weeks.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (3) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 2nd August 2021