Why was Parliament locked down for two weeks and why the truncated Parliament special meeting could not reconvene for Dewan Rakyat to be held on August 16 and Senate from August 17-19 to annul the six Emergency Ordinances

The four-paragraph statement today by the Prime Minister, Muhyddin Yassin, signifies two things:

Firstly, he is not going to resign or sacrifice any of his Ministers or officials and will fight any attempt from any quarter to end his backdoor, illegitimate and undemocratic government; and

Secondly, the end of the misconceived attempt to revoke the six Emergency Ordinances decided by the Cabinet on July 21, 2021.

But it raises other questions, including:

Why was Parliament locked down for two weeks; whether the truncated Parliament special meeting would be resumed for the Dewan Rakyat on August 16 and for the Dewan Negara from August 17-19, 2021 or at an earlier date; or whether Parliament would now be prorogued and meet only on Sept. 6, 2021 for the official opening of the Fourth Session of the 14th Parliament by the Yang di Pertuan Agong.

Muhyiddin should explain why the truncated Parliament special meeting could not be reconvened on August 16 or at an earlier date where the motion to annul the six Emergency Ordinances could be tabled, debated and decided at the meeting.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (3) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 3rd August 2021