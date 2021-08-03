Constitutional requirement of royal assent is time wasting according to Zuraida

A deceptive denial to cover up another lie, only makes it doubly so wrong. And when the lie is done in Parliament by a Minister for none other than to preserve power, it is an act tantamount to treason upon the very foundations of our Nationhood.

Anyone with even the most basic understanding of the Federal Constitution, or have access to the news would know that a Royal Assent is required for the revocation of the State of Emergency. The only other path to annulment is through a motion passed by both Houses of Parliament, in which her Government has eliminated by shutting down Parliament.

Announcing a decision that is not the cabinet’s place to make nor announce in the august House of Parliament, is not only contemptuous, but illegal. Furthemore, this is a usurpation of the YDPA’s constitutionally enshrined right and responsibility. Worse still it is a flagrant violation of the fundamental principles of democracy and our system of constitutional monarchy.

It is absolutely preposterous that a Cabinet Minister would refer to the constitutional requirement of a Royal Assent as ‘time wasting’ live on television. It is a gross affront towards the Constitution and His Royal Majesty the Yang Dipertuan Agong. It is bad enough that Parliament was deceived by the infamous ‘Ministerial proclamation of revocation’, now Zuraida further insults our Head of State with such an insolent assertion.

If Zuraida is so intoxicated and blinded by power to the point she cannot see what is wrong with Takiyuddin and the PN governments unilateral revocation of the State of Emergency and its ordinances, she needs to resign. Furthermore, she has betrayed her oath of office as a Member of Parliament to preserve, protect and defend Malaysia and her Constitution. Instead, she chose to preserve, protect and defend the deceit and wrongdoing that her cabinet colleague and her government has perpetrated.

On top of the transgressions of law that Zuraida and her PN government has rained down over the Parliament and the Federal Constitution, she is insistent that no wrong is done. Be done with the moronic excuses and the indefensible defilement of our democracy. Be done with running away from reality, face parliament and allow for democracy and rule of law to be restored.

And if she and her colleagues want to preserve a shred of honour, decency and integrity, resign and take her colleagues in PN along with her.

Howard Lee Chuan How DAPSY National Chief & SA for Pasir Pinji

Media statement by Howard Lee Chuan How in Ipoh on Tuesday, 3rd August 2021