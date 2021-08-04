If the operation surge capacity (OSC) in Klang Valley has already achieved nearly 100% of the adult population receiving the first dose NOW, why not do the same for Penang and not wait until September?

On 3 August, Penang hit a record 798 new COVID-19 infections and 15 deaths. This has generated a public demand for quicker and faster vaccination, especially those who have registered earlier in February and March but have still not been given appointments. In response to these concerns that only 23.6% of Penang’s adult population is fully vaccinated with two doses, that is No. 9 out of 14 states in Malaysia, the higher numbers of those given the first dose is given by way of explanation.

As at 3 August, Penang ranks 6th out of 14 states of those given the first dose with 58.9% of the adult population. This is small consolation to those who are infected or to the families of those who lost their lives waiting for vaccines that never come as well as those who are still waiting in frustration for an appointment. I still remember the words of Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister James Masing, who lost his brother through COVID-19, said that his brother would still have been alive if the vaccines had arrived earlier.

The rise in daily infections as well as deaths in Penang has heightened fear and intensified demands for faster vaccination. The key question is how to ensure that the supply of vaccines arrived earlier or as scheduled. Stating that 100% of the adult population will get vaccinated by next month does not allay the concerns of those worried about their lives or the livelihood of those seeking a quick full reopening of the economy.

Many have asked me why the Klang Valley is able to achieve 97.5% of the adult population receiving the first dose as at 3 August but not Penang? Why do we have to wait until September when Klang Valley has already achieved nearly 100% of the population receiving the first dose?

One of the main reasons behind this is the establishment of Operation Surge Capacity or OSC Klang to enhance coordination and implementation of the National Immunisation Programme(PICK) between the Federal government and the Selangor government. Former Deputy Minister for International Trade and Industry and DAP MP for Bangi Dr Ong Kian Ming was appointed as the OSC coordinator for the Klang Valley.

For this reason a similar (OSC) should be set up in Penang similar to Klang Valley, for a swifter and faster vaccination in view of the record daily infections and deaths. A Penang MP acceptable to both the federal and state governments should be quickly appointed so that we can put aside political partisanship for public health interest.

Herd immunity should be achieved through inoculation, and not through both infection and inoculation. More than 80% of COVID-19 cases in Penang are those unvaccinated. If the OSC in Klang Valley can achieve nearly 100% of the adult population receiving the first dose NOW, why not do the same for Penang and not wait until September? Every day’s delay is more infections or more precious lives lost. Equally important is that a faster vaccination will allow the economy in Penang to reopen fully faster.

Lim Guan Eng MP FOR BAGAN & SA FOR AIR PUTIH

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Penang on Wednesday, 4th August 2021