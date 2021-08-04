The Speaker of Dewan Rakyat is openly dishonest and guilty of subverting the proper functioning of the Dewan Rakyat

The Dewan Rakyat Speaker, Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun has openly lied when he informed me through his 4 letters all dated 30th July, 2021 (Friday) that he did not make any decision to reject my 4 motions that I have filed.
I have on 19th July 2021 filed 4 motions to have the Emergency Declaration and 3 Emergency Ordinances namely Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021, Emergency (Essential Powers)(No. 2) Ordinance 2021 and Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases)(Amendment) Ordinance 2021 to be annulled and that the Emergency Ordinances be tabled as legislative bills for the consideration of the Dewan Rakyat, to approve them wholly or in part, to amend or to reject them.
In 4 separate letters all dated 26th July 2021 Datuk Azhar clearly stated that all my 4 motions were rejected on 3 grounds ( which I have in my motions /appeals to the Dewan Rakyat stated that the grounds mentioned are without basis) and he also specifically stated that his decisions were final !
How can he now openly lie that he did not make any decision with regard to my motions?
After his decisions to reject my motions, I have under Order 43 of the Dewan Rakyat Standing Orders filed my motions/appeals to the Dewan Rakyat to have his decisions overturned.
In order to deny me the right of appeal and to avoid a vote to be taken with regard to my motions, he has now turned around to say he has not make any decision to reject my motions. If he has not rejected my motions then he should have accorded me my constitutional right under Article 150(3) of the Federal Constitution and the Dewan Rakyat Standing Orders to have my motions placed before the Dewan Rakyat for its consideration.
Datuk Azhar has openly lied and has lost his credibility and integrity. Datuk Azhar, the Dewan Rakyat speaker is a far cry from the well respected Art Harun that we know before he became the Dewan Rakyat Speaker.
I attached herewith the following documents which clearly prove that Datuk Azhar has lied.
Datuk Azhar has repeatedly tried to subvert the proper functioning of the Dewan Rakyat. The following are examples:
Dato’ Azhar is reminded that no one is above the law. Section 124B of the Penal Code provides that whoever commits an activity detrimental to Parliamentary democracy shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 20 years while Section 124C of the Penal Code provides that attempts to commit an activity detrimental to Parliamentary Democracy shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 15 years.