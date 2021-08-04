The Speaker of Dewan Rakyat is openly dishonest and guilty of subverting the proper functioning of the Dewan Rakyat

The Dewan Rakyat Speaker, Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun has openly lied when he informed me through his 4 letters all dated 30th July, 2021 (Friday) that he did not make any decision to reject my 4 motions that I have filed.

I have on 19th July 2021 filed 4 motions to have the Emergency Declaration and 3 Emergency Ordinances namely Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021, Emergency (Essential Powers)(No. 2) Ordinance 2021 and Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases)(Amendment) Ordinance 2021 to be annulled and that the Emergency Ordinances be tabled as legislative bills for the consideration of the Dewan Rakyat, to approve them wholly or in part, to amend or to reject them.

In 4 separate letters all dated 26th July 2021 Datuk Azhar clearly stated that all my 4 motions were rejected on 3 grounds ( which I have in my motions /appeals to the Dewan Rakyat stated that the grounds mentioned are without basis) and he also specifically stated that his decisions were final !

How can he now openly lie that he did not make any decision with regard to my motions?

After his decisions to reject my motions, I have under Order 43 of the Dewan Rakyat Standing Orders filed my motions/appeals to the Dewan Rakyat to have his decisions overturned.

In order to deny me the right of appeal and to avoid a vote to be taken with regard to my motions, he has now turned around to say he has not make any decision to reject my motions. If he has not rejected my motions then he should have accorded me my constitutional right under Article 150(3) of the Federal Constitution and the Dewan Rakyat Standing Orders to have my motions placed before the Dewan Rakyat for its consideration.

Datuk Azhar has openly lied and has lost his credibility and integrity. Datuk Azhar, the Dewan Rakyat speaker is a far cry from the well respected Art Harun that we know before he became the Dewan Rakyat Speaker.

I attached herewith the following documents which clearly prove that Datuk Azhar has lied.

My 4 motions all dated 19th July 2021 The Dewan Rakyat Speaker’s 4 letters all dated 23rd July 2021 rejecting my 4 motions. My 4 motions/appeals all dated 26th July 2021 to the Dewan Rakyat to overturn the decisions of the Speaker. The Speaker’s 4 letters all dated 30th July 2021 denying he has made any decision to reject my 4 motions.

Datuk Azhar has repeatedly tried to subvert the proper functioning of the Dewan Rakyat. The following are examples:

His refusal to allow my motions to be tabled before the Dewan Rakyat. This right is conferred by Article 150(3) of the Federal Constitution. His refusal to allow a motion of no confidence against the Prime Minister to be given priority, a position he held before his elevation to the Speaker post. He holds the position the Dewan Rakyat can only convene at the behest of the Prime Minister which is an affront to the very concept of Parliamentary Democracy that the Prime Minister and his cabinet are answerable to Parliament.

Dato’ Azhar is reminded that no one is above the law. Section 124B of the Penal Code provides that whoever commits an activity detrimental to Parliamentary democracy shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 20 years while Section 124C of the Penal Code provides that attempts to commit an activity detrimental to Parliamentary Democracy shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 15 years.

Ngeh Koo Ham MP for Beruas

Media statement by Ngeh Koo Ham in Ipoh on Wednesday, 4th August 2021