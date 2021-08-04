Muhyiddin should not wait until September but should convene a Parliament special meeting latest by August 16 for the motion of confidence in him as Prime Minister

Muhyiddin Yassin should not wait until September but should convene a Parliament special meeting latest by August 16 for the motion of confidence in him as Prime Minister.

This August Parliament special meeting will also complete the truncated Parliament special meeting which was adjourned for two weeks on 29th July purportedly because of Covid-19 pandemic.

I had said that Parliament should meet latest by August 16 because it was adjourned for two weeks purportedly because of Covid-19 pandemic, and for which, satisfactory reasons have yet to be given by the Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Parliament should meet earlier, even on Friday this week, for the confidence vote if the Health director-general is unable to give satisfactory reasons for ordering the two-week adjournment of Parliament because of Covid-19 pandemic on July 29, 2021.

There are at least three reasons why Parliament should meet immediately in August, even on Friday this week or latest by the 16th August, for the confidence vote, viz:

The country’s economic and public health crisis cannot afford another month of uncertainty if the confidence vote is pushed to Parliament in September; The month-long delay is likely to exacerbate the “frog culture” among Members of Parliament and abuses of power; and The worsening Covid-19 pandemic with a new daily peak of 19,819 new Covid-19 cases today with five states reporting four-digit cases, namely Selangor 8,377 cases, Kuala Lumpur 2,467, Kedah 1,371, Johor 1,162 and Kelantan 1,003.

The Dewan Rakyat Parliamentary Privileges Committee owes not only Members of Parliament but Malaysians as a whole the reason why it has not acted to protect MPs from police obstruction preventing them from reaching Parliament to carry out their parliamentary duties on Monday, August 2, 2021.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 4th August 2021