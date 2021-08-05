Calling upon Johor State Government and Federal Government to Act NOW before Johor become the next Klang Valley

The first two graphs show a worrying upward trend of new daily positive cases and deaths – more than 150% increase from mid-July until now.
The third image shows Johor vaccination rate is the second lowest in Malaysia with only 17.8% of adults fully-vaccinated while 45.1% of adults received first dose.
The Delta variant is already detected in a number of districts in Johor.
Currently ICU is running at about 85% of the total capacity and 132% of original ICU beds (which are generally of better quality). Covid ICU admission is 121% of total ICU beds allocated for Covid, i.e it is taking up ICU beds meant for non-Covid cases. Further increase in Covid ICU hospitalisation will reduce the quality of care for both Covid and non-Covid patients. Johor health care system is at the brink of collapse.
High infectivity rate, low vaccination rate, arrival of Delta and ICU facilities running short is a recipe for disaster if nothing is done now.
With that, I call upon the state government and federal government to do the following: –
We need urgent proactive actions from both the state and federal government before it is too late. I am sure elected representatives from both sides of the political divides will give our full support to such an effort.
Let’s protect Johor together!
