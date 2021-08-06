A triple whammy in the Covid-19 pandemic yesterday after a sextuple whammy the day before

Malaysia was hit with a triple whammy in the Covid-19 pandemic after a sextuple whammy the day before.
The sextuple whammy that hit Malaysia on Wednesday were:
It took Malaysia 10 months to reach the first 19,627 Covid-19 cases on Oct. 27, 2020 and the first 251 Covid-19 deaths on Nov. 2, 2020 but on Wednesday, Malaysia exceeded these grim numbers in one day.
Yesterday’s triple whammy for Malaysia in the Covid-19 pandemic were:
According to Our World in Data, Malaysia’s seven-day average daily new cases per million population increased by close to sixfold between May 1 (94.2 per million population) and August 4 (536.87 per million).
At this rate of Covid-19 infections, Malaysia is heading for 64th National Day on August 31, 2021 with more than 1.5 million Covid-19 cases and more than 15,000 Covid-19 deaths and a 58th Malaysia Day on Sept. 16, 2021 with two million Covid-19 cases and some 20,000 Covid-19 deaths, earning for Malaysia probably a 25th rank among nations in the world with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases.
What are we doing to prevent Malaysia from descending lower and lower into the bowels of the worst-performing nations in the world in the Covid-19 pandemic?
This is no way to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, especially with the threat of Delta, Delta Plus and other variants.
Do we need more international reports, like the monthly Bloomberg Covid Resilience Ranking to convince Malaysians that we have catapulted to be the world’s top dozen countries which are the worst performers in the Covid-19 pandemic, whether in terms of daily new Covid-19 cases or daily new Covid-19 deaths?
We have fallen from 16th to 52nd ranking, the next lowest, in the Bloomberg Covid Resilience Ranking out of 53 economies measured in economy size of more than US$200 billion. Although Indonesia is ranked 53rd and last, we have four times higher “daily cases per million population” index than Indonesia.
The country must re-focus to gain control of the worsening Covid-19 situation, and this can only be done if three conditions are met:
The Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said yesterday that the number of new Covid-19 cases with serious symptoms will be used as a new indicator for the transition into phases 3 and 4 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) to replace the Covid-19 new cases indicator, using as proxy new hospital admission cases for Covid-19 adapted for categories three, four and five.
The country needs a National Recovery Council to bring the Covid-19 pandemic under control and spearhead economic and national recovery in Malaysia, but not to be tied to a National Recovery Plan which had not been able to get off the ground at the end of June and compelled decision makers to rely on a state-by-state transition instead of a national transition.