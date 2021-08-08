DAP elected representatives should continue to pursue and voice without fear or favour for faster vaccination and better health facilities to battle the surge in COVID-19 infections in Penang

DAP elected representatives should continue to pursue and voice without fear or favour for faster vaccination and better health facilities to battle the surge in COVID-19 infections in Penang which almost hit 1,000 cases yesterday. This follows the drop in vaccination from the targeted 30,000 daily doses in Penang achieved last month to 23,369 daily doses on 7 August. For the month of August, the 30,000 doses target was achieved only once on 5 August, with the lowest being 21,614 daily doses on 1 August.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow had spoken of achieving 40,000 daily doses this month but with the uncertain supply, even achieving the average target of 30,000 daily doses may be difficult. Can the Federal government guarantee prompt delivery of vaccines to enable the 40,000 daily doses to be attained by the end of August? Vaccination is the only protection against the high risk of death from COVID-19. For COVID-19 patients in Category 5 on 7 August, 99% are not vaccinated.

Further the Health Ministry must pour more resources into expanding our health support system, such as more ICU beds. The Outpatient Department of Penang Hospital has to be converted into an observation and initial treatment ward for Covid-19 patients following a sudden increase in Covid-19 patients to the Emergency and Trauma Department and admission to the hospital wards. The state Health Department said with the temporary closure, health clinics in the north-east district have been prepared to receive outpatients with the assistance of the medical officers of the hospital’s Outpatient Department.

Much as we want to cooperate with the Federal government to battle COVID-19 and speed up the vaccination rate, DAP elected representatives must voice out vigorously for the interests of Penangites when officials or the Federal government fails to deliver on their promises. The time has come to put aside political partisanship and adopt professional expertise to ensure that any obstacles impeding the prompt delivery of vaccines, treatment and mass screening be quickly resolved.

A similar Operation Surge Capacity(OSC) operation for the Klang Valley promoting close coordination between the Federal and state government, should also be applied immediately for Penang. Vaccine Coordination Minister Khairy Jamaluddin had appointed DAP Bangi MP Dr Ong Kian Ming as the Klang Valley OSC coordinator representing the Selangor state government. OSC is effective in speeding up the vaccination rate with Klang Valley now registering nearly 100% of the adult population receiving the first dose.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Penang on Sunday, 8th August 2021